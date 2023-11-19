Politico: Biden orders preparation of sanctions against Israeli settlers

US President Joe Biden has ordered sanctions to punish Israeli settlers for their oppression of Palestinians in the West Bank. The publication found out the details Politico.

According to the source, the American leader gave appropriate instructions to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other senior officials. They must prepare options for rapid response, which may include visa bans and other sanctions.

The restrictions will affect people who have been directly or indirectly involved in activities that “undermine the security or stability of the West Bank.” According to Politico, Biden called the Israeli attacks a serious threat to destabilize the entire Middle East.

Earlier it became known that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began large-scale assaults on Palestinian cities in the West Bank. According to local residents, one of the main targets is a refugee camp.