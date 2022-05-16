Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biden orders hundreds of soldiers sent to Somalia to fight

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Joe Biden

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

Photo:

Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

The president also approved seeking and launching air strikes against a terrorist group.

See also  Medical breakthrough: pig heart transplant for a human for the first time

US President Joe Biden ordered Monday to redeploy hundreds of US troops to Somalia.a country from which they had withdrawn in 2021, to more effectively combat the jihadist group Al Shabab.

(You might be interested in: Biden, at the crossroads of facing an unprecedented migratory wave)

Biden also approved a request from the Pentagon to search for and launch air strikes against a dozen suspected leaders of Al Shabab.a terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaeda that controls rural areas in central and southern Somalia, an official US source confirmed to Efe.

(It might interest you: Biden will discuss possible new sanctions against Russia with the G7)

Somali attacks

Suspected al-Shabab terrorists detonated truck bombs at a hotel and a busy market in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu. (Archive)

Photo:

Mohammed Abdiwahab / AFP

DEVELOPING NEWS…

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
With information from Eph.

More world news:

-Reversal of the Chavista model? Maduro points to privatization of companies
-Chile: the key points of the draft of the new Constitution
-More than 30,000 gang members arrested in El Salvador in 50 days

See also  Macron and Biden want to "verify" the correctness of the start of the Russian withdrawal
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Biden #orders #hundreds #soldiers #Somalia #fight

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Schumi's Ferrari California can now be yours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.