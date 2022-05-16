Biden orders hundreds of soldiers sent to Somalia to fight

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Joe Biden, President of the United States.
Ting Shen/Bloomberg
Joe Biden, President of the United States.
The president also approved seeking and launching air strikes against a terrorist group.
May 16, 2022, 12:10 PM
US President Joe Biden ordered Monday to redeploy hundreds of US troops to Somalia.a country from which they had withdrawn in 2021, to more effectively combat the jihadist group Al Shabab.
(You might be interested in: Biden, at the crossroads of facing an unprecedented migratory wave)
Biden also approved a request from the Pentagon to search for and launch air strikes against a dozen suspected leaders of Al Shabab.a terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaeda that controls rural areas in central and southern Somalia, an official US source confirmed to Efe.
(It might interest you: Biden will discuss possible new sanctions against Russia with the G7)
DEVELOPING NEWS…
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
With information from Eph.
May 16, 2022, 12:10 PM
