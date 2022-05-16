Biden orders hundreds of soldiers sent to Somalia to fight

US President Joe Biden ordered Monday to redeploy hundreds of US troops to Somalia.a country from which they had withdrawn in 2021, to more effectively combat the jihadist group Al Shabab.

Biden also approved a request from the Pentagon to search for and launch air strikes against a dozen suspected leaders of Al Shabab.a terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaeda that controls rural areas in central and southern Somalia, an official US source confirmed to Efe.

Suspected al-Shabab terrorists detonated truck bombs at a hotel and a busy market in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu. (Archive) Photo: Mohammed Abdiwahab / AFP

