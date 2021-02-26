The Pentagon confirmed the airstrike on infrastructure of Iranian-backed militia groups in eastern Syria. It is the first bombing of the United States ordered by Democrat Joe Biden since he came to power just over a month ago.

The US Army bombed a facility in eastern Syria used, according to military authorities, by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon confirmed the attack, the first ordered by President Joe Biden.

“Under Biden’s orders, US military forces carried out airstrikes this afternoon against infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

“We have acted in a deliberate manner with the aim of de-escalation of the general situation both in eastern Syria and in Iraq,” Kirby added. According to the US authorities, the bombardment is in response to recent missile attacks on US targets on Iraqi soil, which left US personnel injured.

Still according to the Pentagon, the bombing destroyed several of the facilities that belonged to the Hezbollah and Sayyid al-Shuhada militias.

The Pentagon described the military action as “proportionate”: “It was carried out in conjunction with diplomatic measures, including a consultation with the rest of the Coalition. The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Joe Biden will act to protect American personnel and of the Coalition, “the statement added.

It is the first bombing ordered by Biden of the Democratic Party, who arrived at the White House on January 20.

