US President Joe Biden has ordered all flags to half-mast in the country in connection with the nationwide mourning for the victims of the shootout in Texas.

“In deference to the victims of the senseless acts of violence committed on May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas, <...> I order the flag of the United States to be flown at half-mast over the White House, all government buildings and squares, military posts and naval bases, all maritime vessels federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States until the end of the day on May 11, ”the message says on site White House.

According to etiquette, when declaring national mourning, the state flag is flown at half mast everywhere. In the US, under Biden’s order, it will be lowered to half the length of the flagpole. When raising the flag to the mourning position, it is first brought to the very top and only then lowered. In the evening, all actions are performed in the reverse order.

The US President also added that he had instructed federal agencies to provide all necessary support in the investigation of the incident. He also asked Congress to resend a bill to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Earlier, nine people were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting in a Texas US shopping center. The offender was killed by a law enforcement officer who was in the mall on another urgent call.

The shooting began at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas on Saturday, May 6, in the afternoon. An unidentified person entered a crowded shopping center and opened fire on customers.