US President Joe Biden ordered an attack on Syrian territory. It is reported by Politico.

After the order was received, US Air Force planes fired at a structure associated with the pro-Iranian militia. The reason for this step, according to a source in the Pentagon, was three rocket attacks on US troops in Iraq, and Biden’s order was aimed at depriving the militias of the opportunity to continue attacks in the future.

On February 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video confirming the use of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) in Syria. Apparently, the attacks were carried out by 9M729 cruise missiles at terrorist targets.

On February 15, Israel struck Syria. Air defense systems of the Arab Republic and shot down most of the missiles in the skies over Damascus. The shelling was conducted from the Golan Heights and Galilee at a number of targets on the outskirts of the Syrian capital.