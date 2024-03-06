NIkki Haley spoke for barely five minutes on Wednesday to confirm her withdrawal from the race for the Republican presidential nomination. She kept her promise to offer Americans a choice, she said on a stage in Charleston in her home state of South Carolina. Now it's up to Donald Trump to deliver. He has to convince those in the party who have not previously voted for him. “I hope he does,” Haley added. In the best case, politics is about winning people over to your own cause – not about repelling them.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Haley was the good loser in her speech. After she had noticeably increased her attacks on Trump in recent weeks, it was time to read between the lines on Wednesday. The fifty-two-year-old congratulated the former president. She wishes him all the best – “just as I wish everyone well who wants to become American president.” The country is “too valuable to let our differences divide us.”