In the first major legislative measure under new House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republicans unveiled a separate additional spending bill for Israel only, despite Biden’s request for a $106 billion package that includes aid to Israel and Ukraine, amounts allocated for border security, and funding to enhance competition with China in the region. Indo-Pacific oceans.

Republicans have a majority of 221 seats compared to 212 for Democrats in the House of Representatives, but Democrats control the Senate with a majority of 51 seats compared to 49.

For the measure to become law, it would need approval by the House and Senate and Biden’s signature.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the Republican bill has no chance in the House, even if it is passed by the House of Representatives.

“The bottom line is it’s not a serious proposal,” Schumer told reporters.

The US administration stated that Biden will use his veto power against the draft law if it reaches his desk.

“This bill is bad for Israel, the Middle East, and our national security,” the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

Senate Republican leader Senator Mitch McConnell told reporters that he believes the four issues “Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the border” must be dealt with.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Johnson yesterday, Tuesday, after he testified in the Senate. At the session, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine needs continued American assistance to win its battle against the Russian invaders.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said they discussed issues including Biden’s request for support for Ukraine and Israel.

Republicans are expected to pass the legislation in the House of Representatives within the next few days.