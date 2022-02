How did you feel about this matter?

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized a bill that seeks to protect children from gender ideology by banning teachers from talking about sexual orientation in Florida elementary schools.

Driven by the Republican Party, the initiative considers that “gender identity” issues are not appropriate for the age and development of students and, therefore, should not be left to teachers. The bill advanced in the state Senate on Tuesday, when it was approved by the House of Representatives Education Committee.

If the law is passed, the parents will be able to file a lawsuit against the school district and receive compensation.

“I want all members of the LGBT community, especially children who will be affected by this hate law. Know that they are loved and accepted as they are,” Biden said via Twitter message. The president also promised that his administration “will continue to fight for the protection and safety” of children in the community.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the bill is “legislation designed to target and attack children” in the LGBT community. In addition, she lamented that initiatives like this are popping up in states other than Florida.

The bill has the sympathies of the state’s governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, who on Monday said he considered it “totally inappropriate” for teachers to have such conversations with students. “Schools should teach children to read and write”, opined the governor.