Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ has been replaced by Joe Biden’s ‘America is back’, who formally introduced it to the G7 leaders on Friday during a virtual speech that culminated in a speech at the Munich Conference, where he transferred It is a slogan to NATO. “The Transatlantic Alliance is back,” he announced. At his first international summit, the president reaffirmed the multilateralist nature of his government and its adherence to “all for one and one for all” that NATO article 5 supposes: “The attack on one of us is an attack on all” . Paradoxically, it has only been invoked once and it was in favor of the US, when NATO joined the US response in Afghanistan to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This Friday was also the day on which his government formally rejoined the Paris agreements against climate change, to the delight of the European leaders who listened to him. “I know that the last few years have strained and put our transatlantic relations to the test, but the United States is determined to reactivate the relationship with Europe and to consult with you,” he promised.

That includes consultations with NATO and other allies to keep the Islamic State in check and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist base again, keep troops stationed in Germany, face together “the Kremlin’s attacks on our democracies” and respond to the coercion and economic abuses by the Chinese government. “Everyone has to play by the same rules,” he warned China. And for “the Russian leaders who turn corruption into weapons, who want people to think that our system is more corrupt or just as corrupt,” he replied with a somewhat naive message: “The world knows the truth, including the citizens themselves. Russians. ‘

His government had also agreed hours earlier to join the permanent members of the UN + EU Security Council to sit at the negotiating table with Iran. The Ayatollahs’ regime has not wanted to accept the offer so soon and first asks for the lifting of the sanctions unilaterally imposed by the Trump administration, which the Biden government wants to maintain as an element of pressure. “We will also confront the destabilizing activities of Iran in the Middle East region,” he warned.

The response to the pandemic could not be missing, with the announcement that the United States is committed to providing 2,000 million dollars and the promise of another 2,000 additional dollars for the health and humanitarian response, which must come with a strengthening of the institutions in charge. “We have to strengthen and reform the World Health Organization,” he asked. “We need a UN system focused on detecting and responding to future biological threats.”

But perhaps the most novel was his veiled call to fight together with the rise of the populist far-right that brought Donald Trump to power, but which presents “broad and complex” challenges not only in the US but in Europe. “The US will do its part and fight for common values ​​to face these challenges,” he promised. “Let’s come together to show our great-grandchildren when they read us that democracy works if we work together,” he encouraged.