President Joe Biden He said Wednesday that his first year in office has been one of “challenges” but also “enormous progress,” and said he did not foresee such heavy Republican obstruction of his government.

“It’s been a year of challenges, but it’s also been a year of tremendous progress,” Biden said at a news conference on the first anniversary of his inauguration.

It is the president’s first press conference this year and the first formal event of its kind since he traveled to Glasgow in early November for the international climate summit. During his speech, Biden evoked the mass vaccination campaign against covid-19 and the Economic recovery from the country.

He will likely face questions of all kinds, from the confrontation with Russia over Ukraine and North Korea’s missile tests to US inflation, covid-19 and what Biden himself sees as a threat to American democracy from his predecessor. Donald Trump.

The conference will spark an intense White House effort to turn the page on the dire past few weeks with a new narrative focused on what officials say are Biden’s many accomplishments in his first year in the White House.

The heralded event came as a new Gallup poll shows

Biden with just 40 percent approval, down from 57 percent at the start of his term. Since World War II, only Trump’s first-year numbers have been lower, Gallup said.

Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, told reporters that the president will explain how he came into office “under incredibly difficult circumstances, battling a pandemic, a huge economic downturn … (and) there’s been a lot of progress.”

Psaki, who has had to shape Biden’s message for the past 12 months, then pulled out several charts and joked, “You know how much we love charts here.”

One showed the economy rebounding from the initial hit of Covid-19, with unemployment falling to 3.9 percent from 6.4 percent a year ago. Another showed that the number of fully vaccinated adults rose to 74 percent.

The charts “show a pretty stark contrast to where we started and where we are now,” Psaki said. “Our goal is, and I think you’ll hear the president talk about that, … how to build on the foundation.”

There were no mentions of recent setbacks, including the highest inflation in decades and the Supreme Court striking down mandatory vaccinations at large companies.

Nor was there any hint that Democrats didn’t use their slim majority in Congress last week to pass another of Biden’s top priorities: election law reforms he says are necessary to protect American democracy.

The Senate is scheduled to debate those voting rights bills on Wednesday, but they are almost certain to fail as two Democratic senators have been reluctant to support them on procedural grounds.

Are the Republicans coming back?

Former US President Donald Trump.

Biden’s press conference comes on the eve of the first anniversary of his inauguration on January 20.

With the traditional State of the Union address, a kind of accountability before Congress, scheduled for March 1, time is running out for Biden to change the mood before the legislative elections in November, when he is expected to Republicans crush the Democrats and take control of the legislature.

If that happens, he risks two years of obstruction by Congress, likely including threats of impeachment.

Trump, the Republican who continues to insist without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, is considering running again in 2024.

The White House hopes that the good news will slowly outweigh the pessimism related to the pandemic, with the economy recovering, the omicron variant of the coronavirus declining and Americans valuing achievements of

Biden like his voluminous spending on infrastructure.

As White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Politico: “The President

Biden was elected for a four-year term, not a one-year term.” But Biden himself has so far been tight-lipped.

While he interacts with reporters in brief and often rushed question-and-answer sessions at the White House, his lack of press conferences is conspicuous.

Since he took office and until December 31, he only gave nine conferences, against 22 for Trump in his first year and 27 for Barack Obama, according to a study by the White House Transition Project. The scarcity of individual interviews is even more eloquent: 22 for Biden, 92 for Trump and 156 for Obama.

