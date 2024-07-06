“Would I retire if I couldn’t beat Donald Trump? It depends, if God Almighty came down and told me, I could do it.”. Joe Biden thus responds to George Stephanopoulos, in the 22-minute interview with Abc News, to the question about the possibility of withdrawing his candidacy and abandoning the race for the White House in the 2024 US elections. The president of the United States, who highlights the objectives achieved and the results achieved during his mandate, reiterates the concepts expressed in a rally in Wisconsin. “I’m still running because I think I understand better” than anyone “what needs to be done to take this nation to a whole new level”.

“If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I would retire.”he says adding that “the Lord Almighty will not come down”. Stephanopoulos returns to a “more practical level” and raises the possibility of a general push by the Democratic Party to convince him to take a step back: “It will not happen”.

“The debate with Trump was a bad night”

His poor performance in a televised debate with Donald Trump last week on CNN has further fueled questions about the president’s physical and cognitive abilities. “It was a negative episodethere is no indication of serious conditions. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparation,” says the president, who also recalls the particular context: “Trump lied 28 times.” “I I was sick. I felt terrible. I asked the doctors if they had done a Covid test because they were trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see if I had any infection, any virus. I didn’t. I just had a bad cold,” she explains.

“I am capable of being president”

“Does he have the mental and physical capacity to make it another 4 years?”, the direct question. “I am sure. I wouldn’t run if I didn’t think so.“, Biden responds. “I’m running again because I think I understand better than anyone what it takes to take this nation to a whole new level. We’re on the right track. We’re on the right track,” he says.

The reporter repeats the question in another form. Is Biden honest with himself when it comes to assessing his real conditions and capabilities?Yes I am. The last thing I want is to not be able to do all this. I think, as some economists and foreign policy analysts say, if I stop now I will go down in history as a very successful president. Nobody thought I could do what we did,” he says.

“I can run 100 meters in 10 seconds flat? No, but I’m in good shape,” Biden says, as the interviewer dwells on the president’s physical condition. What did the doctor say after the debate? “He looked at me and said, ‘You’re exhausted.’ That’s it. I have doctors, some of the best in the world, who travel with me everywhere. There’s a constant evaluation of what I’m doing, and they don’t hesitate to tell me if they think there’s something wrong.”

“I am the most qualified to beat Trump”

Would you be willing to submit to an independent medical evaluation that includes neurological and cognitive testing and communicate the results to the American people?”I take a cognitive test every single day. Every day I take that test. Everything I do. Not only am I campaigning, but I am running the world. That is no small feat, we are the essential nation in the world…” He is convinced he can beat Trumpeven if some polls show the former president’s advantage? “I am convinced of 2 things: I am the most qualified person to beat him and I know how to get the mission done, says Biden, who doesn’t seem to give much credence to the polls that give him a very low approval rating.

If he stays in the race and loses to Trump, how will he feel in January? “I’ll feel like I gave it my all and did the job well. I think the United States and the world are at a turning point, what happens in the next few years will determine the next six, seven decades. And who will be able to keep NATO together like I did? Who will be able to maintain the position we’ve taken in the Pacific and checkmate China? Who. The judge for me is the NATO summit next week. Come and listen. Hear what they say,” Biden concludes.