The president of the United States, Joe Biden, during his speech one year after the massacre. Andrew Harnik (AP)

One year after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the President of the United States has called on Congress to make a change that can prevent new school tragedies. “It is time to act,” said the Democratic president, who has proposed banning assault rifles in the face of rejection by Republicans. Armed violence is the leading cause of death among minors in the United States, one of the most advanced countries in the world. “We cannot end this epidemic until lawmakers pass common sense reforms and weapons of war are off our streets and dangerous people,” the president said in a message commemorating the penultimate tragedy in the classroom.

Biden visited Uvalde, a Hispanic-majority town, days after a young man who had just reached the age of majority entered a public school to shoot nine and 10-year-olds at close range. The tragedy followed another of racist motivations in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, frequented by African-Americans. The Uvalde incident was followed in Texas, one of the entities with the most lax arms regulation, by a debate on school infrastructure, mental health care and, especially, the failed response of the police and law enforcement. The President of the United States believes that the discussion should focus on the weapons wielded by the murderers.

Cynthia Flores, mother of José Flores, cleans the crosses at her son’s memorial in downtown Uvalde. ADAM DAVIS (EFE)

The Texas and Buffalo shootings prompted action by Congress. Both parties adopted the most important regulatory reforms in decades. The laws strengthened vetting of young buyers and made it easier for states to pass regulations that allow judges and authorities to seize guns from people they deem a risk to the community. But this new legal framework has hardly made a dent in this type of incident. The country has registered more than 1,000 in schools since 2018. In 2022, the United States suffered 650 mass shootings, exceeding 40,000 deaths from firearms (the majority are suicides).

“We need to ban AR-15 assault rifles again, in my opinion,” Biden said this afternoon. “We know that they have been used over and over again to kill innocent children and people,” he added. He also proposes a ban on high-capacity magazines that allow 60 shots to be fired without the need to reload. The Executive wants the country to resume the ban that was in force in the country between 1994 and 2004, which resulted in a reduction in mortality.

This has been one of the hardest struggles that the families of the Uvalde victims have given, who in the midst of their mourning have become activists in favor of greater controls. This year they have realized how complex it is to achieve a change in a state that allows the carrying of weapons in public and without the need for a permit. Compared to the president’s goal, moms and dads want a more plausible change, the minimum gun age change. From 18 to 21 years old. Republicans have denied this possibility, arguing that the change would be declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, since the Constitution protects the right to have arms.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“How many fathers and mothers will have to live their worst nightmare again before we speak out against the gun lobby and impose universal controls on buyers?” the president questioned. These measures, Biden claims, are supported by a majority of Americans in recent polls.

Kimberly García, mother of Ameri Jo Garza, one of the girls murdered on the last day of school, told this week how difficult it was to enter elementary school a year after the events. “Bullets covered the walls and the floor. The word “clear” was written on all the doors except for classrooms 111 and 112. But there was nothing worse than finding a sign congratulating students on graduating fourth grade,” Garcia wrote.

Brett Cross, the father of Uziyah Garcia, who passed away at the age of 10, also took to social media to recall the last time he saw his son. “Around ten at night I told her to go to sleep and I ruffled her hair. I told him that she loved him. I didn’t see him on the 24th because I left early for work before the children woke up (…) That has haunted me this past year. The police asked me how I was dressed and I didn’t know what to tell them. I had to ask my wife.” wrote on Twitter. In Uvalde, some inhabitants paid tribute to the minors by visiting the colorful murals that decorate the center. The local church held a mass where several butterflies were released in memory of the children.

In Austin, the Texas capital, Governor Greg Abbott ordered flags to be flown at half mast in memory of those who died. Local senators and congressmen observed a minute’s silence. Tracy King, the legislator who represents Uvalde in the local lower house, summed up the horror experienced a year ago in a few words. “Eight days after his 18th birthday, the killer entered Robb Elementary School and fired 150 shots at 38 people, killing 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. It took him three minutes,” the legislator said before the room fell silent.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.