American President Joe Biden, while honoring the Vegas hockey team players who won the 2023/24 NHL Stanley Cup, on November 13 at the White House called Vice President Kamala Harris “President Harris.” In total, the head of the White House called Harris president at least six times, the TV channel recalled Fox News.

“President Harris is here to make sure we do this right,” Biden, 80, said moments after taking the stage.

The gaffe was the latest in a string of similar ones in which Biden mistakenly referred to Harris as president. Before that, in October 2022, he called Harris a “great president” while wishing her a happy birthday during an event at the White House.

“Happy birthday to a great president, we know your mom is always with you,” Biden said at the time.

He also called her “President Harris” during a speech in South Carolina in December 2021 and did so at another event earlier that year in January. In March 2022, he mistakenly referred to Harris as “First Lady” while speaking to reporters.

Biden, who turns 81 on November 20, is the oldest person ever to serve as US president. If elected to a second term, he will be 82 years old on Inauguration Day and 86 years old upon leaving office.

On September 8, the Governor of the US state of California, Gavin Newsom, said that he does not plan to participate in the next presidential election, and the “natural successor” of the current US President, Vice President Kamala Harris, should run for the Democratic Party.

On September 6, Harris announced her awareness that she could take over as head of state, given Biden’s age, if he wins the next election in the country. At the same time, the vice president called the idea of ​​assuming the post of head of state “hypothetical.”

Before this, on May 17, at the EMILY’s List gala, Biden misspoke and called Kamala Harris the mistress of the White House. The president’s speech in which he mentioned Harris was directed at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On November 20, 2021, while Joe Biden was under anesthesia for a routine medical examination, Harris became the first woman in history to serve as the nation’s acting president for 85 minutes.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. And his strange behavior and frequent mistakes make many Americans doubt his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries, the positions of his interlocutors, stumbled when boarding a plane or helicopter, and got lost after a speech.