“When dictators, terrorist groups, do not pay a price for their actions, that causes more chaos and more destruction,” said US President Joe Biden in a televised speech from the Oval Office on aid to Ukraine. and the war between Israel and Hamas, in which he revealed that this Friday he will ask Congress for “urgent assistance” for Kiev and Israel. His appearance before the cameras was an exceptional intervention: he is only the second to direct his compatriots from the center of American power in his almost three years in office. The first had arrived in June, when a legislative agreement in extremis avoided a government shutdown.

“We are facing a turning point. One of those in which the decisions we make today will decide the decades to come,” he warned at the beginning of his statement. If Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in his country’s invasion of Ukraine, he will pose a threat to Poland and the Baltic States. In the Middle East, radical Islamic groups may expand their influence, he has warned. “It is essential to hurry,” he insisted.

The stage and the moment were charged with solemnity. It was not even 24 hours since the White House tenant had returned from a trip of less than eight hours to Tel Aviv, dominated by the consequences of the explosion in a hospital in Gaza. There, Biden had reached an agreement with Israel to allow the sending of humanitarian aid to the strip before what is feared will be a violent ground campaign by Israeli troops in response to the attacks by the radical Palestinian militia Hamas on the 7th. October.

The purpose of the speech was to emphasize to Americans the need to devote billions of dollars to military aid to Ukraine and Israel. The White House plans to present to Congress for approval a new request for funds of nearly $100 billion in additional budget. Some 60,000 would be allocated to assistance to the country invaded by Russia, and nearly 10,000 to the ally in the Middle East. The rest, to Asia and the security of the US southern border.

Hours before his speech, Biden had spoken by phone with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who on the social network ”.

In Tel Aviv, Biden, who expressed his firm support for Israel against Hamas, had already announced an allocation of one hundred million dollars in assistance for the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and announced that he would ask Congress for funds to help Israel defeat the radical militia.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The speech comes while Congress is semi-paralyzed. The American system provides that both chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives, must approve budget measures. But internal struggles among Republican legislators, the majority in the House of Representatives, have kept this institution without a president for 17 days and with its procedures stopped.

There is no immediate end to the impasse. The candidate to preside over the House, Jim Jordan, aligned with the hardline Republican wing and former President Donald Trump, does not get the necessary votes among his own party to win the position.

Democratic legislators and a large majority of Republican senators and congressmen support sending military aid to Ukraine, which they consider a matter of national security: a defeat by Kiev would leave a growing Russia at the gates of NATO and weaken democratic values ​​and international law throughout the world, they consider. Washington has already sent more than $75 billion in defense aid to Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, including ATACMS long-range missile systems.

But the most radical wing of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives opposes continuing this assistance without an end date or the achievement of clear objectives. Given the slim majority with which Republicans dominate that institution, their influence is disproportionate. Last month they managed to prevent the approval of a new aid item for kyiv; the funds that the White House is now trying to raise.

The majority of the American population believes, according to polls, that Washington should continue its military support for the invaded country. A poll published by Reuters earlier this month indicated that about 40% of voters agree that the country “should provide weapons to Ukraine.”

American citizens also support Biden’s policy toward Israel. 61%, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Quinnipiac, declare that they are on the side of that country, and 52% consider that the support that the United States is providing is at the appropriate level. Only 13% declare they feel more sympathy for the Palestinians.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.