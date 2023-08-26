uS President Joe Biden only briefly commented on the publication of a police photo of his predecessor Donald Trump. “I saw it on TV,” Biden said on Friday while on vacation on the US West Coast when asked by reporters. When asked what he thought of the picture, the President said with a mischievous smile on his face: “Handsome guy. Wonderful guy.” Biden did not go into detail about the photo.

Former US President Trump had to appear in a prison in the state of Georgia on Thursday evening after being charged in connection with attempted voter fraud in order to face the authorities there. At the Atlanta County Jail hearing, his personal details were taken — and a mugshot was also taken of the Republican, who is hoping to run for president again in the 2024 election.

Trump used the unprecedented photo directly for the election campaign and published it on social networks. Trump portrays himself as the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

The picture should go down in history. Trump is the first ex-president to appear in jail on an indictment and have a mugshot taken.