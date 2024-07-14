US President Joe Biden was attending church when Donald Trump was attacked at a rally in Pennsylvania. As he left the church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, he was asked if he had been briefed and replied curtly: “No.” Shortly afterward, the White House issued a statement saying that Biden had been briefed on what had happened. And shortly after, the president’s agenda changed to announce a public address: “There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It is sick. It is sick. It is one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to happen. We cannot tolerate this,” he said.

Biden has repeatedly accused his rival of fuelling political violence in the past, calling those convicted of the assault on the Capitol and his incendiary speech “hostages”. This time, however, the victim was his predecessor, who was evacuated by the Secret Service from a rally after apparently being hit by distant shots. Although Trump was bleeding slightly from his ear and face, he was apparently fine, as his spokespeople have confirmed. Biden tried to speak to him, but was unable to because he was with the doctors. “Apparently, he is fine. I plan to speak to him shortly, I hope, when he gets back on the phone,” Biden said during his appearance.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks following the incident at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Tom Brenner (via REUTERS)

“Trump’s rally should have been able to proceed peacefully without any problems,” Biden said. “The idea that there would be political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of, it’s just inappropriate. Everyone should condemn it. Everyone,” the president said, adding that all “all agencies of the federal government” are investigating what happened and are providing him with reports on the latest developments.

In a speech lasting just a couple of minutes, Biden only answered one question as he left, about whether he believed it was an assassination attempt, which is how authorities are investigating it. “I don’t know enough. I have my opinion, but I don’t have any facts. So I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make any comments,” he said. His statement lasted just two minutes. Biden did not respond to questions as he left about whether security at the rally failed and whether he fears for his own safety.

