The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has decided to adopt the scenery of great occasions to send a message to the country this Friday after the approval of the law that suspends the debt ceiling. In the Oval Office of the White House and during prime time television, Biden has claimed victory for the agreement: “We have avoided an economic crisis and an economic collapse,” he said in a speech lasting nearly 13 minutes.

The approved law suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, after the next presidential elections, in exchange for some spending cuts. The signing of the law by Biden allows it to enter into force days before the date that Janet Yellen had set as the limit, next June 5, although apparently reserving a bit of margin, since in the same letter she later said that what is not I could assume were all the payments for that “week”.

In any case, not increasing the debt ceiling and defaulting on obligations, especially debt defaults, would have had potentially catastrophic economic consequences.

“Nobody got everything they wanted, but the American people got what they needed. We have avoided an economic crisis and an economic collapse ”, is the message that Biden has conveyed this Friday. The president comes out very strengthened with the agreement. In addition, he allows him to show his moderate and centrist profile, capable of promoting agreements between the two big parties and fighting the polarization of American politics,

“Without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and anger. We cannot become that country”, Biden pointed out in what at times seemed like a speech focused on achieving re-election in the November 2024 presidential elections. He has promised, for example, not to give up his efforts to raise taxes on the richest and the companies, although it has not been able to do so in this agreement. He won’t be able to do it in the remainder of his current term either, considering that the House of Representatives is controlled by the Republicans.

“We cut spending and reduced the deficit. And we protected important priorities, from Social Security to Medicare, Medicaid, veterans and our transformative investments in infrastructure and clean energy”, he added, showing off during the speech some of the legislative achievements of the first half of his term, when the Democrats They controlled both cameras.

Part of the laws were approved by congressmen from both parties, as highlighted by a Biden who has not spared praise for the Republican leaders in Congress: the speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate , Mitch McConnell. “They have acted responsibly and put the good of the country before politics,” he said. The president appears to have made a veiled allusion to his potential rival in 2024, Donald Trump, by noting that “extremist voices” wanted the United States to default.

“It is essential for all the progress we have made in recent years to maintain the full faith and credit of the United States and to pass a budget that continues to grow our economy and reflects our values ​​as a nation,” the president of the United States also stated. Joined.

“That is why I am speaking to you tonight. To tell you about a crisis averted and what we’re doing to protect America’s future. The approval of this budget agreement was essential. The stakes could not be higher ”, he also added in a televised speech in which he was sitting at the desk in the Oval Office, with family photos behind him.

The law has been fast-tracked through Congress. The Senate on Thursday approved the same legal text that left the House of Representatives on Wednesday, without touching a comma, despite the anger of some senators. Any amendment would have implied that the law would have to be voted on again by the lower house, delaying the process at a time of maximum urgency.

Once the law is signed, the Treasury will have a free hand to launch bills to raise money to finance the multimillion-dollar payments of 92,000 million dollars (about 85,000 million euros) scheduled for next week.

The law changes some policies, including imposing new work requirements for some Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting a gas pipeline in Appalachia, which many Democrats oppose. The norm reinforces the funds for defense and veterans, cuts new funds for the tax agency and imposes automatic cuts of 1% if Congress does not approve their budgets annually.

The independent Congressional Budget Office said the package’s spending restrictions would reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion over the decade, a major goal of Republicans trying to curb the burden of Debt.

A default would have had catastrophic consequences for the economy. The White House Council of Economic Advisers published a report according to which the threat of blockade was already having an effect; a default episode, however short, would have left a costly bill, and a prolonged default would have pushed gross domestic product down 1.5% in the third quarter (at an annualized quarterly rate of 6.1%) and raised the unemployment rate five points, destroying 8.3 million jobs.

