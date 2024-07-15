Daily Mail: Biden made a blatant slip of the tongue when talking about the assassination attempt on Trump

US President Joe Biden made some rude slips of the tongue during a special address to the nation on the assassination attempt on former White House President Donald Trump. Western journalists immediately drew attention to the head of state’s strange statements, calling Biden’s new slips of the tongue outrageous.

In his six-minute speech, the president referred to the ballot box as a “battle box” and former President Donald Trump as “former Trump.”

At the same time, as journalists note, the tone of Biden’s speech was aimed at reconciling the United States, and it was heard. Additional weight was given to his words by the fact that he spoke in the Oval Office of the White House against the backdrop of the country’s flag. Addresses against such a backdrop are made by American presidents only on special occasions.

Photo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Biden promises to quickly investigate assassination attempt on Trump

In his speech, Biden promised that the investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump would be swift but thorough.

I have ordered that the investigation be thorough and prompt. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

At the same time, he specified that the motives of the person who shot the former US President have not been established. According to the American leader, law enforcement agencies are investigating the case. “We do not know his views and affiliations, whether he had help or support, whether he communicated with anyone else,” the politician said.

Biden calls for cooling political passions in the US

Also, commenting on the assassination attempt on his predecessor and opponent, Biden said that political passions in the United States had “heated up quite a bit.” He noted that there is no place for violence in the United States. “We cannot allow violence to become the norm,” he said and called for a cooldown on political passions. The head of state acknowledged that disagreements exist and that the stakes in this election are extremely high. It is known that shortly before the assassination attempt, Trump challenged Biden to new debates so that he could “rehabilitate himself after the failure.”

CNN journalists noted that now the American leader is forced to change his election tactics, and Democrats are currently discussing the issue.

There is currently a debate about how to calibrate the jabs and criticism directed at Trump to focus on policy differences rather than personal attacks. CNN

In addition, a source in the Democratic Party said that the current situation has Biden supporters doubting whether they can speak negatively about Trump in the near future.

Trump’s head movement saved him from death

An assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump was reported on the evening of July 13. At that time, he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed on the spot, 140 meters from the podium where the politician was speaking.

Photo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Journalists noted that Trump’s head movement before the shot saved him from death. During the event, charts showing immigration statistics to the United States were shown on a large screen, causing the politician to turn his head toward the screen.

Trump called the shooter’s miss a miracle. “The doctor at the hospital said he had never seen anything like it and called it a miracle… Many people say it’s luck or God that I’m still here,” the former US president shared.