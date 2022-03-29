Maxi-financial from 5,800 billion: security costs rise by 4%. The White House: We invest to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

It is a war budget in times of peace – at least on US soil – what the White House proposed yesterday by sending numbers and tables, projects and requests to Congress. The total US budget figure for fiscal year 2023 is $ 5,800 billion.

And it is the voice of national security that takes the largest share of the funds. For the US defense machine, the White House is asking for 813.3 billion dollars, an increase of 4% compared to last year: of these 773 are destined for the Pentagon.

In the last year of his presidency, Trump had asked Capitol Hill for 752.9 billion, which later became 778 billion, among corrections and amendments born in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine. immediately the request for funds that a controversial Congress on everything but rather united on the protection of Kiev could even touch up. From the American president no reverse on the accusations against Putin: «I must not retract. For him I feel a moral contempt. He cannot stay in power, but he does not change US policy ».

Explaining the reasons for the increase in military spending and sending out a clear signal to the European allies who are only now convinced that they are bringing military spending to 2% of GDP, the US president explained that we must “continue to invest in order to respond energetically to the Putin’s aggression against Ukraine “.

Yet the financial, as Kathleen Hicks, number two of the Pentagon said, “keeps Ukraine in mind”, but does not stop in the heart of Europe. The head of the Pentagon’s financial division, Michael J. McCord, effectively summed up the US vision: “The Russian threat is very acute, but the priority is to counter China’s ambitions in the Pacific”. Biden proposed “one of the largest investments in history, with funds necessary to ensure that the US military remains the best prepared, trained and equipped in the world.” It is not just about preserving, but about innovating: in fact, a record slice of the money – 131 billion – will go to research and development for new weapons. The Pentagon were impressed by the progress that the Russians and Chinese have made on hypersonic missiles, the recent US tests have not been a success.

Almost $ 2 billion of the State Department’s budget is indirectly attributable to the Ukraine chapter – obviously unpacked into various items – almost $ 7 billion. The newfound spirit of collaboration with Europe after the years of difficulties with Trump materializes in a 4.2 billion investment for the European Deterrence Initiative (with the sending of six new surveillance aircraft to Germany), a a signal that partially anticipates what NATO will discuss at the summit in Madrid at the end of June when it will update its strategic posture. In total, the Atlantic Alliance chapter will have support for 6.9 billion, not counting the “civil” aid that comes from UsAid. According to Washington, nuclear deterrence will be based on the triad of submarines-bombers-land launch pads, a scheme integrated with the strengthening of the Eastern front. “The budget gives the tools for anti-Moscow deterrence,” explained Pentagon secretary Lloyd Austin.

The list of priorities draws the future of the US Armed Forces: said of the greater investments in sophisticated weapons and the renunciation of 24 F-35s, Washington has identified in the construction of new frigates and ships, in the missile system and in space weapons the means to monitor and intimidate China. “No one should be deceived, he remains an opponent,” commented John Kirby, the defense spokesman.

Washington widens the field of action of the future, but already today remains committed on several fronts. The Russian containment has in the mission started in March of 8000 men in Alaska one of the US strongholds, while yesterday the exercises with the Philippine army in the Far East began: there are 9 thousand men, amphibious troops, aviation and naval vehicles. Warning this to Chinese ambitions on Taiwan.

Biden said he did not fear an effect on inflation despite increased government spending. Part of the budget – not just that of the Pentagon – will be covered by the tax hike for the richest.