D.he Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has blamed incumbent Donald Trump for the deadly violence on the verge of protests. “There are fires burning and we have a president who kindles the flames,” Biden said Monday in the city of Pittsburgh. “He can’t stop the violence because he’s been stirring it up for years.”
“Does anyone think there will be less violence in the US if Donald Trump is re-elected?” Asked Biden, who will challenge the Republican in the November 3rd election. “He may believe that the words law and order make him seem strong. But his inability to call on his own supporters to stop acting like an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is. “
After the rhetorical question “Do I look like a radical socialist?”, Biden declared that he wanted to save America. He listed the corona pandemic, crime and looting, racially motivated violence and “bad police officers” as problems. And he wanted America, “to put it crystal clear, save Donald Trump four more years ago”.
At the same time, Biden sharply condemned riots on the fringes of anti-racism protests. “Riots are not a protest. Looting is not a protest. Arson is not a protest. That is simply lawlessness. ”Those responsible for such acts should be held accountable. “Violence will not bring about change,” said the 77-year-old. “It will only bring destruction.”
