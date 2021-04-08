A.Given the rampant gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden wants to tighten gun regulations in several places. “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” said Biden on Thursday in the rose garden of the White House in Washington. It is also a cause for shame for America at the international level. “It is long overdue for us to act.”

With the help of the Ministry of Justice, Biden wants to take action against so-called ghost weapons, which can be easily bought on the Internet and quickly assembled, but have no serial number – which makes prosecution in the event of a crime difficult. For a fundamental tightening of the gun laws, the President is dependent on the Congress and above all the Senate, which Biden once again called for action.

“Ghost guns” are an increasing problem for security forces, it said on the White House. Biden instructed the Justice Department to come up with a regulation within 30 days to curb its spread. Among other things, the ministry is to develop model legislation for federal states, according to which courts can temporarily withdraw their weapons from certain persons if they pose a danger to themselves or to others.

Such laws already exist in several states. Biden’s government, however, wants this across the board and wants to make it easier for states to get there through model legislation.

New boss for supervisory authority

Biden also wants to make David Chipman head of the ATF supervisory authority, which, among other things, combats the illegal use and sale of firearms in the United States. Chipman was most recently an advisor to the Giffords Center, which advocates stricter gun laws.

At the same time, the president called on Congress to adopt stricter gun laws. The Democrats in the House of Representatives had only recently made a new attempt to regulate by law that arms buyers would be more strictly controlled. The President again appealed to the Senate to pass these changes.

He also spoke out in favor of banning war weapons such as assault rifles. Nobody needs war weapons with 100 rounds of ammunition, he warned. Biden complained that condolences from members of Congress after fatal gunfire attacks were insufficient. “Enough with the prayers – it is time to act.”

109 gun deaths per day

A few weeks ago, two major attacks caused horror in the United States. In and around the city of Atlanta, Georgia, an attacker shot eight people in three massage parlors in mid-March. A few days later, a shooter killed 10 people in a supermarket in the town of Boulder, Colorado.

In the United States, there are regular fatal incidents involving firearms that are easy to buy there. The CDC health authority recorded a total of 39,740 gun deaths in their latest statistics from 2018 – around 109 deaths per day. During the pandemic and social restrictions, bloody shootings had become a little less common. In view of the two severe attacks, observers complained about the return to gloomy “normalcy” in the United States within a few days.

In the past few days there have also been various other fatal gunshot attacks. As recently as Wednesday, a shooter in the state of South Carolina killed five people, including a doctor, his wife and two grandchildren. The children were five and nine years old, according to American media.

Referring to this recent incident, Biden expressed general appalling at the high number of shootings and deaths. “This is an epidemic, for God’s sake!” He warned. “And it has to stop.” The steps presented here are only a beginning. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”