Biden told ABC News that the idea that China is negotiating the outcome of the war in Ukraine is “not rational.”

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin applauds her, so how can she be good?” Biden added, in comments coinciding with the first anniversary of the war.

“I didn’t see anything in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if it was pursued,” he said.

“The notion that China is negotiating a war outcome that is a completely unfair war for Ukraine is irrational,” the US president said.

China’s plan urges both sides to agree on a gradual de-escalation, and warns against the use of nuclear weapons.

The plan laid out in the State Department paper is largely a repeat of the approach China has taken since Russia launched its military offensive on Feb. 24 last year.