Washington.- President Biden’s top campaign advisers sought Monday to calm the panic that has gripped his financial base in the campaign’s most formal engagement with his wealthiest supporters since last week’s failed debate.

On a video call Monday with about 500 members of the National Campaign Finance Committee and a few other contributors, some of the Biden campaign’s top officials, including chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon, deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks and pollster Molly Murphy, presided for an hour.

Senior Biden officials downplayed the collateral damage from Thursday’s debate in Atlanta and provided valuable new information to members of the National Finance Committee.

Those financiers have been holding conference call discussions to determine whether their investment in Biden’s campaign was the right decision.

O’Malley Dillon, the campaign chairwoman, acknowledged that the debate “did not happen as we expected or as the president wanted, but voters watched the debate and did not change their minds,” she said.

The most telling aspect of the call was the Biden team’s acknowledgement that the campaign is under scrutiny by its supporters.

Biden’s team is working to keep the morale of his most important supporters high.

Some of the donors have privately been exploring the idea of ​​replacing Biden, though it is unclear whether they could convince him.

His team remained defiant on Monday and has vowed to keep the president in the race despite last week’s debate.

The president plans to return to the White House on Monday afternoon after a visit to Camp David and is expected to comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald J. Trump has some immunity from prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.