US President Joe Biden has officially nominated former Deputy Secretary of State William Burns to become the new Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The White House said that the Biden administration sent Burns’ nomination to the Senate on Wednesday to confirm.

If confirmed, Burns will replace Gina Haspel, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump to lead the agency in 2018. Democrats control the Senate, the upper house of the US Congress.

Burns has more than three decades of experience in the diplomatic work of the United States and has held various national security positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations.