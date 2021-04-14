US President Joe Bade announced today, Wednesday, the date for the return of his country’s forces from Afghanistan, stressing that “the time has come to end the longest war fought by the United States.”

Biden said, without surprise, in a televised speech, that the withdrawal from Afghanistan will be by next September, adding, “It is time for the American soldiers to return home.”

“Our withdrawal from Afghanistan will be safe and in cooperation with the allies,” he stressed, stressing, “We will continue to provide support to the Afghan government and forces.”

“Our presence in Afghanistan was aimed at preventing it from being used as a base for launching terrorist operations against us,” he added, adding, “We will work to thwart terrorist attacks against us anywhere in the world.”