Thursday, August 17, 2023
Biden official in favor of changing the word ‘mother’ to ‘egg producer’

August 17, 2023
The Undersecretary of Health supports an entity that promotes the teaching of ‘inclusive biology’

Rachel Levine, the first trans undersecretary for health, supports ‘inclusive biology’.

Rachel Levine, the first trans assistant secretary at the US Department of Health and Human Services, praised the work of a gender clinic located in Alaskawhich promotes the idea of ​​removing the word ‘mother’ from science classesace of children

“These inspiring individuals work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where everyone in the US has equal access to life-saving health care,” Levine said of the organization Identity Alaska, according to a report. from Fox News.

The entity promotes including a ‘gender inclusive biology’ plan, aimed at science teachers. The document talks about teaching children adapted definitions regarding terms related to the gender and sexuality.

The guidelines recommend that children who attend kindergarten should learn that “doctors assign the gender of babies by guessing”, focusing clearly on the biological part.

Rachel Levine was confirmed by the United States Senate as the first transgender to serve in government.

From the entity they suggest that teachers explain to their students the proper use of language referring to the parts of the body and their functions “sin assuming there are only two sexes and that all those who belong to one of them are equal”.

Stop using the word mother to be more inclusive?

In the teaching guides some adjustments are made to phrases referring to reproduction. Over there it is proposed to change the word ‘mother’ to ‘ovum producer’.

The controversial post suggests changing phrases like: ‘when the mother gives birth’ for ‘when the baby comes out of the womb’. He also proposes removing ideas like ‘dad and mom genes’ and replace them with ‘mixed sperm and egg genes’.

It also stipulates that if any school text refers to words such as ‘man’ and ‘woman’, it must be explained to the children that these terms can include various gender identities. Likewise, he clarifies that the correct phrase would be ‘people with testicles and people with ovaries’.

