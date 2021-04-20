Today, Tuesday, US President Joe Biden presented a proposal for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Biden said, in a congratulatory message to the new Kosovo President Fioza Osmani, that the normalization of relations between the two countries passes through “mutual recognition”, calling for dialogue between them.

Belgrade refuses to recognize the independence of Kosovo, proclaimed in 2008, nearly ten years after the conflict that ended when NATO bombing forced the Serb forces to withdraw.

The US President added that “the normalization of relations with Serbia is necessary for Kosovo in order to realize the potential it possesses.”

Biden added that Washington “will continue to support efforts to achieve a lasting peace through fruitful dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and to reach a comprehensive normalization agreement based on mutual recognition.”

The dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade, which lasted a decade under the auspices of the European Union, is now stalled. The talks are supposed to lead to the normalization of relations after the conflict, which has left 13,000 people dead.

Fyoza Osmani was elected President of Kosovo after the landslide victory in the legislative elections last February.

And the new Prime Minister, Albin Corte, announced that dialogue with Serbia is not one of his priorities other than combating the new Corona virus and creating job opportunities.

In his letter, Joe Biden also recalls his personal ties to Kosovo as his son Bo was involved in a post-war rule of law mission. Also, a highway in the eastern province bears the name of Beau Biden, who died in 2015.

The United States was one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo, and a hundred countries later joined it.