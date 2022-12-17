Democrat Jeff Yang wants to try President Biden for killing civilians in Donbass

Member of the US Democratic Party Jeff Yang proposed to try the country’s President Joe Biden for the murder of civilians in the Donbass. He wrote about this in Twitter.

Young responded to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s congratulations on the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by calling him a “master war criminal” who is “assisting the US government and NATO in killing thousands of ethnic Russian civilians in Ukraine.”