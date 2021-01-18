President-elect Joe Biden offered to temporarily retain the post of US ambassador to Russia to John Sullivan, who was appointed to this position by the current American leader Donald Trump. Bloomberg reports this citing sources.

According to the agency, Sullivan joined a “very small” group of American diplomats appointed under Trump, who will hold their posts for a while under the new administration.

Biden considers the post of US ambassador to Moscow too important to leave it vacant while searching and approving a new candidate, the newspaper notes.

Earlier, Jake Sullivan, whom Joe Biden chose as his national security adviser, said that the new US administration plans to negotiate with Russia on the extension of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START). According to him, even at the height of the Cold War, the countries had areas for cooperation – first of all, issues of arms control and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20. In particular, Vice President Mike Pence is invited to the event. At the same time, Biden called the decision of the current American President Donald Trump not to attend the event, which he announced earlier, as good.