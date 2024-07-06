Latent tensions between US President Joe Biden’s family and his staff are turning into a deep rift after flop in televised debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump. The topic of the candidacy for the 2024 elections becomes red-hot, with an increasingly broad front pushing for the president to step back. Biden, meanwhile, is going straight ahead: “If Almighty God tells me to step down, I step down,” he said in an interview with ABC News.

While discontent is growing among the president’s aides and the awareness that Biden should step back, his son Hunter and the family in general are urging him to move forward. But above all, Biden’s family is trying to be increasingly involved in White House issues and those concerning the election campaign, NBC News reports, citing 13 well-informed sources.

“The fiasco of the debate has opened the way for the familywho has tried to reach beyond the staff to help the father and brother they love dearly,” said one of the people familiar with the family dynamics. Biden’s aides say the family is taking the opportunity to try to settle old scores. For the family, the outcome of the debate with Trump was nothing more than the culmination of bad advice from aides who have failed to help the president showcase his political chops. The dynamics have angered some Biden staffers, who say pointing fingers is a hindrance to those who want to help the president address this crisis.

“It’s not helpful,” a Biden campaign aide said on condition of anonymity by NBC. Biden allies say the president’s staff is doing everything they can to manage and coordinate a post-debate strategy, while the family is dealing with the situation more emotionally. Another person close to the president said that The Biden family does not see political reality clearly. “It’s Shakespearean,” this person said.

Son Hunter and sister Valerie at White House meetings

Hunter Biden’s presence at White House meetings this week is just one example of what he expects will be a deeper role for the Biden family. The president’s sister, Valerie Owens, also traveled to Washington this week to join other family members at the White House and has scheduled one-on-one meetings about her brother’s campaign.

Biden family members have discussed firing senior White House adviser Anita Dunn and her husband, Bob Bauer, who is the president’s personal lawyer, two people familiar with the matter said. But “the president and first lady have full confidence in their team, including Anita and Bob,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said. “There is absolutely no truth to these unfounded and offensive rumors,” he added.

5 Dem Representatives Ask Biden to Step Aside

Meanwhile, there are 5 Democratic members of Congress, all from the House, who have so far publicly asked President Biden to step aside and renounce the November elections. The first was Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett, who pioneered an explicit and clear message to Biden: ”he should withdraw”.

After him, it was the turn of Raul Grijalva, representative of Arizona, according to whom Biden should have the “responsibility to abandon the race” of the elections. CNN then reports that also Seth Moulton of Massachusetts has come out publicly asking Biden to withdraw. Along the same lines are two other Democratic representatives in the House, the representative of Minnesota Angie Craig and the representative of Illinois Mike Quigley.

Trump’s Sarcasm

Rival Donald Trump is taking advantage of the situation and, galvanized by the Atlanta debate, is relaunching his attacks on his challenger, this time using sarcasm as a weapon. In a post on Truth Social, the tycoon urged the president to continue his re-election campaign despite calls from his own Democratic Party to step aside.

“Corrupt Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move onwith alacrity and force, with his powerful campaign,” Trump wrote in a scathing post in which – referring to his rival’s disastrous performance in the face-off – he urged Biden to be “sharp, precise and forceful, just as he was in the debate, in selling his Open Borders policies (through which millions of people, including a record number of terrorists, can enter our country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked)”.

Also accusing the president of “submission” to China, Trump said that Biden “must continue his campaign of American destruction and – in a nod to his own slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ – make China great again.”