by David Morgan

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominees for the U.S. central bank came closer to being confirmed on Thursday after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave entry into procedural motions for two of them, preparing a possible vote for after lawmakers return from Easter recess on April 25.

The procedure on nominating Lisa Cook of Michigan State University, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, and Director Lael Brainard, nominated for Fed vice chair, limits the time for plenary debate and starts the clock to a confirmation vote.

A final vote on all four of the Fed’s nominees could come in late April, just days before the central bank delivers a big interest rate hike and begins slashing its huge holdings of bonds in a two-fold effort to combat the inflation in decades.

Both Jerome Powell, nominated for a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, and Philip Jefferson, dean of the Davidson College faculty, nominated for a vacant seat on the Fed’s board, have attracted bipartisan support, and their confirmations are expected to pass. easily by the US Senate, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

But Brainard and Cook received significant Republican opposition on the Senate Banking Committee. All Republicans voted against Cook and eight out of 12 voted against Brainard. Cook’s appointment was later brought to the Senate floor through an additional parliamentary maneuver.

Still, with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break any potential tie, both are expected to be confirmed.

Cook would be the first black woman to serve on the seven-member panel, and Jefferson the fourth black man and the first person of color since 2006.

