WASHINGTON — President Biden has nominated Julia Gordon to serve as the commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration, an agency housed within the Department of Housing and Urban Development that traditionally supports first-time homebuyers as well as minorities and lower-income earners.

Gordon’s nomination, which must be approved by the Senate, is one of many moves the Biden administration has made this week in its effort to chart its own path on housing policy. Biden on Thursday also nominated acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Dave Uejio to be an assistant secretary at HUD. A day earlier, following a Supreme Court ruling, Biden removed former Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria and installed Sandra Thompson as acting director.

Gordon is currently president of the National Community Stabilization Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood revitalization and housing affordability. In a notice announcing her nomination, the White House said that Gordon “specializes in federal policy related to homeownership, community development and the nation’s housing finance system.”

Before joining NCST, Gordon worked at Center for American Progress, the Center for Responsible Lending and was manager of the single-family policy team at the FHFA.