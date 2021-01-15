US President-elect Joe Biden nominated David Cohen for the post of Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This is reported on website Biden’s transition team on Friday, January 15th.

Cohen already served as deputy director of the CIA from 2015 to 2017. It is noted that at that time he “exercised control over the strategic modernization of the CIA, directed the collection of information abroad and its analysis,” and also led “special projects in the field of new technologies.” He received the CIA’s highest honor, the Intelligence Service Medal.

Previously, Cohen served as Undersecretary for Counterterrorism and Financial Intelligence at the US Treasury Department and helped draft sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

On Monday, Biden nominated diplomat and former ambassador to Russia William Burns as head of the CIA.

On January 13, it became known that Biden is going to appoint the National Security Agency (NSA) employee, Ann Nybeger, the deputy assistant to the US president for national security. She will be responsible for cybersecurity issues and new technologies in this area.

On January 8, it became known that Biden is going to appoint a former US intelligence officer Andreu Kendall-Taylor as senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the White House’s National Security Council (SNB). She was previously a “CIA analyst” and worked for the US director of national intelligence.