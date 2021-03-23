US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a prominent advocate for the need for downsize big tech companies, a move that suggests an aggressive stance in the enforcement of antitrust laws.

The White House announced the nomination of Lina Khan, Associate Professor of Law at Columbia University, to the Federal Trade Commission, an agency with authority over some mergers and antitrust policy.

The selection, in the eyes of analysts, indicates that the Biden administration is preparing to take on some of the most powerful and influential companies of the technology industry.

Khan was an advisor to the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee, which last year released a lengthy report detailing alleged anti-competitive behavior from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google while working for the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

She was also the author of a 2017 article titled “The Amazon Antitrust Paradox,” which described the growing dominance of the e-commerce and technology giant.

In this essay I argued that a broader interpretation of the antitrust laws to properly evaluate a digital platform like Amazon, which can act as a gatekeeper to a market.

The selection has already been roundly acclaimed by progressives who view Khan as the kind of enforcer who could hold back the tech giants that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe they have abused their power.

Khan worked in the office of Rohit Chopra, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, and was the legal director of the Open Markets Institute, a think tank that has been highly critical of the Silicon Valley giants.

Khan’s nomination follows the appointment of Tim Wu, Columbia law professor, to work on technology and competition policy in the National Economic Council.

Wu coined the term “net neutrality” and has been a leading voice on the issue of antitrust regulation against big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google.

The news comes amid a growing backlash against tech giants that have dominated key economic sectors and seen their influence grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Judiciary began the second phase of its antitrust investigation last month and is set to introduce competition law to control technology this spring.