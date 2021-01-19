A transgender person may take a post in the US administration for the first time in the history of this country, writes Washington Post…

It’s about Rachel Levin. President-elect Joe Biden has proposed to appoint her as Assistant Secretary of Health. In this position, Levin will oversee key departments and programs of the department. The new head of state noted the official’s “sustainable leadership and necessary experience”.

Levin is a Harvard College graduate. She changed her gender in 2011. She now runs the Pennsylvania Department of Health. To be approved for the post of assistant to the head of the US Department of Health, her candidacy must be approved by the Senate.

By the way, in November last year in the United States, a transgender person was first elected as a senator. Sarah McBride is best known for lobbying the Delaware General Assembly for the Transgender Rights Bill, which was signed into law in 2013.