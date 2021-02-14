The White House press service reported that US President Joe Biden formally nominated Victoria Nuland for the post of US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. RIA News.

It is reported that now Nuland’s candidacy is to be approved by the Senate.

Recall that Victoria Nuland in the past held the post of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. From September 2013 to January 2017, she oversaw issues related to policy towards the post-Soviet states. She was also the US Permanent Representative to NATO and an official representative of the State Department.

During the protests in Kiev, which resulted in the ouster of the head of the country, Viktor Yanukovych, Nuland was one of the Western officials who publicly supported the demonstrators. She became famous for her meeting with the protesters, during which she treated people to cookies.