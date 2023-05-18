Dhe American President Joe Biden will not apologize for the American use of nuclear weapons in the city in August 1945 during his visit to Hiroshima, Japan. Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, made that clear on the flight to Japan.

The President will attend a wreath-laying ceremony and other commemorative events with the other G7 leaders. “But this is not a bilateral moment from his point of view,” Sullivan said. “He comes as one of the G7 leaders to pay respects.”

The US military dropped an atomic bomb on the center of Hiroshima on the morning of August 6, 1945, largely destroying the city. An estimated 70,000 residents died immediately, around 70,000 to 80,000 in the following months. The Americans dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki three days later. They were the first nuclear weapons attacks in the history of war and the only ones to date.

Americans see airdrop as justified

Biden is only the second US President to visit Hiroshima – after Barack Obama in May 2016. During his historic visit, Obama promoted a world without nuclear weapons and met survivors of the nuclear catastrophe. Obama did not apologize for dropping the bomb. Biden wasn’t expected to do that either. Many Americans still consider the nuclear strike to be justified because they believe it led to Japan’s surrender and thus ended World War II.

Against the background of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and Moscow’s nuclear threats, the fact that the seven leading democratic economic powers (G7) are holding their summit in Hiroshima this year is highly symbolic.