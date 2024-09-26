Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden announced new military aid to Ukraine of more than $8 billion, including sending new long-range weapons and Patriot missiles.

Biden said in a statement: “For nearly three years, the United States has mobilized the world to stand with Ukraine, and it has been a priority for my administration to provide it with the support it needs.”

Zelensky presents American officials with a new, unannounced “victory plan,” which he indicated will include requests to strengthen Western security guarantees for Ukraine, increase military aid, and secure more financial support.

CNN reported that Zelensky will assure the US administration that Ukraine is still capable of victory, and does not need to give up the territories it lost to end the fighting, if sufficient aid is provided quickly.

Biden stated that he would provide Ukraine with glide bombs used by F-16 fighter jets, known as Joint Standoff Weapons, as well as an additional Patriot battery and air defense missiles.

Zelensky took advantage of his visit to the United States this week, including his speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, to urge the US administration to equip his country with additional weapons.

The Biden administration was considering such a step, but Biden has not yet given the green light, according to the American network.

In addition to the meeting with Biden, Zelensky will speak separately with Vice President and Democratic candidate for the US presidential elections, Kamala Harris.

The Biden administration recently discussed with Congress the issue of allowing the use of $5.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine before September 30, which is the end of the federal fiscal year.

US officials said, “The White House intends to notify Congress that it is about to announce the withdrawal of $5.6 billion from US weapons stockpiles,” according to what was reported by Reuters.

The Biden administration has approximately $6 billion remaining in what is known as the “Presidential Withdrawal Authority” to deliver weapons and equipment to Ukraine before this authority expires at the end of this month, according to CNN.

The US President’s authority allows withdrawal from current weapons stockpiles to assist US allies in emergency situations, according to specialists.

In another context, Kiev announced yesterday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sepiga discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, ways to reach lasting peace in Ukraine.

Wang, who previously met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, stressed this week that diplomacy is the only solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine since the beginning of 2022.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that Wang Yi met with Andrei Sepiga, who was appointed to his position this September, as well as Andrei Yermak, director of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

The meeting with Wang included an exchange of “views on the principles of establishing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the United Nations Charter,” according to what Sibiga announced.

The same source added that Sebiga and Yermak “thanked China for its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The meeting also touched on “the next steps to develop bilateral and trade relations,” according to Kiev.

For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs merely said, in a statement published yesterday, that Wang and his counterpart “exchanged views on issues such as the Ukrainian crisis.”

She added that over the course of 75 years, Sino-Russian relations have witnessed “vicissitudes,” but “the important lesson is that as long as we adhere to the principles of lasting good neighborliness,” bilateral relations “will continue their steady progress.”

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry described this meeting as “constructive” because it addressed “prospects for settling the Ukrainian crisis.”