Continue the pressure on US President Joe Biden and doubts about his health grow. The last to question his lucidity was a Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton who represents a district in Massachusetts. According to him, who considers himself “a friend” of Biden, the president did not recognize him during the event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

Moulton, who is among the 35 Democrats who have asked Biden to withdrawsaid he has considered the president a “mentor and friend” since 2014. “Every time we passed each other and I made eye contact with him, he would step aside and smile and say how happy he was to see me. He was like that last Christmas at the White House ball,” she wrote in a Boston Globe column. “More recently, I saw him in a small group in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me,” she added.

At that moment, he said, he had a “shocking realization” that he was “no longer confident” that Biden could win the presidential race. “The president should withdraw from the race,” he added.

“Biden Pass the Baton”, the Dem Demonstration in Front of the White House

From the TV ad to the physical demonstration in front of the White House to ask the President of the United States Biden to abandon the race for the presidency. That is, to “pass the baton” as the name of the group of Democratic leaders who organized the protest, ‘Pass the Torch.’ It will be a “peaceful and respectful event,” organizers promise, writing on their website: “Please do not use this as an opportunity to protest other causes. The Pass the Torch movement is solely focused on the goal of calling on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential nomination.” The demonstration will take place between 3 and 4 p.m. Washington time in front of the White House.

The group aired a TV ad yesterday on one of Joe Biden’s favorite shows in an attempt to convince him to end his presidential campaign. The ad will air Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which Biden watches regularly.