“My age? The important thing is how old your ideas are: we have a guy here who wants to take us back to the times before the right to abortion, he wants to take us back on a lot of things.” Thus Joe Biden, interviewed by Seth Meyers on 'Late Night', responded by referring to the positions of Donald Trump, to a question about his 81 years. “Who told you? He's classified,” joked Biden, whose age, the host recalled, “is a source of real concern for American voters according to a recent poll.”

Biden then referenced Trump again: “We have to take a look at each other on the pitch, he's almost as old as mebut he doesn't remember his wife's name,” he said, referring to a video shown by Meyers in which the Tycoon calls his wife Melania 'Mercedes.'

Biden's age and mental acuity have been a major issue for him ahead of his bid for the White House, as polls show the vast majority of Americans, including Democrats, believe he is too old to seek another term .

That concern became even greater earlier this month following the release of special prosecutor Robert Hur's report, which found that the president failed to recall key details from his biography, such as when he was vice president and the year he his son Beau died.