It has always been said: poetry is made in the field and governed in prose. Joe Biden came to the White House promising to unite the country and be everyone’s president. A dozen moderate Republican senators have decided to test that will for dialogue by offering a counterproposal to the new economic stimulus plan that they have promised.

Not everyone thinks it is clean wheat. Republicans see an opportunity to dismantle the bluff of the new president, who can carry out his proposal without counting on them, as long as he manages to align his entire party. Progressives, on the other hand, believe that it is a malicious trap, because offering an alternative plan for less than a third of the amount that Biden asks for is not to approach positions.

They claim to act “in good faith” and by virtue of the same Biden received them this Monday at the White House, becoming the first senators to receive in the Oval Office. His strong message was clear: Those are not ways to negotiate. Biden has announced a $ 1.9 billion plan, while the ten moderate Republicans are proposing another $ 600 billion plan that they believe matches the key points that concern him.

THE KEYS: Little ambitious. The counter offer raises criticism by contemplating an amount one third less than that handled by the White House team Not included in your program. They rule out the rise in the minimum wage, they believe it would “cost millions of jobs”

In it there would be a new check for US taxpayers that would no longer be for $ 1,600 but for a thousand, and instead of being sent, like the previous two, to everyone who earns up to $ 75,000 a year, it would only reach those who earn up to 50,000. The same goes for unemployment, which Biden wants to extend through September with an additional $ 400 a week help, but which Republicans capped at 300 and only through June.

Long-term progressive proposals are also disappearing, such as raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, which Biden has already implemented in all federal civil servants’ jobs. According to one of the signatory Republicans, that would cost “millions of jobs.”

The United States has already spent $ 4 trillion responding to the pandemic, including the latest $ 900 billion package approved in December under President Trump. His intention was to pass it before the elections to score a goal with which to reap more voters, but the negotiations were difficult even within his own party.

That is what Biden will find, who more than a majority has a 50-50 tie in the Senate, where fortunately the vice president holds the tiebreaker vote. Conservative Democrats such as Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are already anticipating the big spoilers of this legislation and the entire legislature.

Approve by ‘reconciliation’



Although the approval of budget items requires an absolute majority, the Democrats could opt for the “reconciliation” procedure that allows them to pass one law a year by simple majority for each of the major budget items – expenditures, income, debt ceiling -.

Negotiations with the dozen Republican senators whom Biden received at the White House on Monday to probe their opinions and initiate dialogue would allow him to save that letter, but the president has made it clear in advance that they have to get “much closer” to your posture so that there is room for dialogue. “The economic stimulus has to pass,” Biden has said firmly. In the Senate, Bernie Sanders has made it clearer: “We have the votes necessary to approve it by reconciliation. If Republicans want to work with us and have better ideas, great, but frankly I haven’t heard any yet.