Editorial calls for the current president to be replaced by another Democratic leader; the text is published after the Democrat’s poor performance in the debate against Trump

The North American newspaper The New York Times published this Friday (June 28, 2024) an editorial that defends the withdrawal of the candidacy of the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democrat), for re-election. It is titled: “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Drop Out of the Race” (read here –for subscribers).

“The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: recognize that Mr. Biden cannot remain in the race and create a process to select someone more capable to take his place and defeat Mr Trump [Donald Trump, republicano e ex-presidente] in November”he wrote.

According to the NYTimesabandon the attempt at re-election “It’s the best service” that Biden can provide to the country “which he served nobly for so long”.

The editorial was published after the current president presented a performance considered poor in the 1st electoral debate for the 2024 elections – which will be held in November. On Thursday (June 27), the Democrat appeared confused on several occasions in the face of offensive attacks from his main opponent, Trump.

CRITICISM OF TRUMP

The text of the main US newspaper also expresses concern about a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, referring to the Republican as “significant danger to democracy”.

“An erratic and selfish figure, unworthy of public trust. He systematically tried to undermine the integrity of the elections. His supporters have publicly outlined a 2025 agenda that would give him the power to execute the most extreme of his promises and threats.”he stated.

Therefore, he suggests replacing Biden with other Democratic leaders, claiming that it is a “very big bet” expect Americans to ignore the current president’s age, 81.

“If the race comes down to a choice between Trump and Biden, the incumbent president would be this council’s unequivocal choice. This is the danger that Trump represents. But given this danger, the risks to the country, and Biden’s uneven capabilities, the United States needs a stronger opponent for the presumptive Republican nominee,” said the The New York Times.

DEBATE WEAKENS BIDEN

During his clash with Donald Trump, the Democrat’s advanced age seemed to have an impact on him. At several points, he seemed to be rambling. He also had an apparent irritation in his throat that caused him to cough and clear his throat several times.

At other times, he got stuck and was unable to finish his thoughts, such as when he discussed Medicare and immigration.

Watch moments when the Democrat gets stuck during the debate:

#Debates2024 This was savage. I walked by the TV and all I heard was: pic.twitter.com/juc9eJolm0 — nik t. hatziefstathiou (@nikthehat) June 28, 2024

Biden INCOHERENTLY struggles to make a point about rape and abortion, Trump DESTROYS him: “There are many young women murdered by the same people he allowed across the border” pic.twitter.com/uOTdaV3YDr — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) June 28, 2024

DEMOCRATS PRESSURE WITHDRAWAL

A wing of the Democratic Party agrees that Biden should be replaced in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with CNNDavid Axelrod, one of the party’s most respected strategists, said there will be “discussions” in the acronym whether he should continue as the Democratic candidate against Trump.

“There is a sense of shock at how he came out at the start of this debate, how his voice sounded. He seemed a little disoriented.”declared Axelrod, who was a direct advisor to Barack Obama.

Former White House communications director in the Biden administration, Kate Bedingfield, also criticized the president’s performance in the debate. CNNsaid he failed to address concerns voters have because of his age.

“His biggest problem is that he had to prove to the American people that he has the energy and the stamina, and he didn’t do that.”, Bedingfield said. The former communications director defined Biden’s participation as “disappointing”and added that it was a concern for the party.

However, the candidate signaled that he should not give up his candidacy. At a campaign event in North Carolina, however, Biden said he knows “how to do this work” and acknowledged that he is not a young man, but stated that he knows how “tell the truth”.

“I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t talk as softly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know how to tell the truth. I know what’s right and what’s wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done.” he said.