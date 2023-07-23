Use: Biden appoints Franchetti, first woman to lead the Navy

There Joe Biden’s historic appointment of Admiral Lisa Marie Franchetti as Chief of Naval Operations recorded the enthusiasm of NIAF, the National Italian American Foundation, the most powerful organization of Italian Americans. If her appointment is confirmed by Congress, Franchetti will become the first woman to lead the US Navy and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the body that brings together the chiefs of staff of each branch of the US armed forces.

Born in Rochester, New York, in 1964, Franchetti was deputy commander of naval operations since 2022. As Il Giornale explains, she has Italian grandparents, a degree and a master’s degree in journalism, married, a daughter, Franchetti will also be the first woman to join the United Major States, a club hitherto reserved for men.

“NIAF – reads a statement from the organization of Italian Americans – joins all Americans in congratulating the admiral. His talent, dedication and leadership have brought tremendous benefit to the US Navy and our safety. NoWe invite the Senate to confirm his nominationso that he can bring his extraordinary skills to the service of the general staff”. Admiral Franchetti, concludes Niaf, “represents the proud tradition of Italian Americans committed to the defense of our nation”.

