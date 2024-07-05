Biden says he is to blame for his failure in the debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden has commented on his poor performance during the election debates with Donald Trump. He said this told to the ABC News channel.

The 81-year-old politician says he has only himself to blame for his failure. “The way I was prepared is no one’s fault but mine,” he said.

The American leader noted that he was “exhausted” from the previous night and was also suffering from a severe cold.