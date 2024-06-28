Biden announced the threat of the conflict in Ukraine to escalate into a third world war

The capture of Kyiv by Russian troops will lead to a third world war, US President Joe Biden warned during a debate with his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

If you want war, just let Russia take Kyiv. You will see what happens in Poland, Hungary and other countries along the border. Then there will be a third world war Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

Trump Admits US Is Close to World War III

The current American leader recalled 5 article NATO collective defense treaty. All countries in the alliance will consider an attack on one NATO member to be an attack on the entire bloc. NATO allies have the right to take “actions they deem necessary” to help a country under attack.

“If you want a third world war, give it to him [Трампу] win and tell Putin: do what you want with NATO,” Biden warned.

Photo: Andriy Andriyenko / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Trump has previously accused Biden of dragging the United States into World War III. For example, on June 23, he said that under Biden’s rule, “the world is on fire.” “We will soon find ourselves in a state of World War III,” the politician warned. At the same time, Trump called a war between the United States and China unlikely.

The world is on fire. President [Джо Байден] pulls us towards the third world war Donald Trumpformer US President

Putin spoke about the possibility of a third world war

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Moscow allegedly wants to attack NATO countries. He noted that Moscow is constantly being accused of waving a “nuclear baton”, but this is not true.

You’ve come up with the idea that Russia wants to attack NATO. Are you completely nuts? You’re as dumb as this table. Who came up with this? It’s nonsense, complete ravings. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

On March 18, President Putin, discussing a potential conflict with NATO, said that hardly anyone is interested in a third world war. At the same time, Western media write that NATO countries are preparing a plan to transfer troops and armored vehicles from the United States to Europe via land corridors in the event of a direct armed clash with Russia.