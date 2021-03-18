The head of the White House, Joe Biden, made a reservation during a public speech and again called Vice President Kamala Harris “President.” It is reported by Fox News.

Biden, talking about the success of vaccinations in the United States, said: “When President Harris and I …”. It is noted that this is not the first time that the American leader has made such reservations.

On December 30, Biden made a similar mistake. He hesitated and inadvertently named Kamala Harris, who was supposed to take the position of vice president in his administration, the future leader of the country.