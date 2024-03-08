Current US President Joe Biden said that the decision on whether to speak at the debate with former American leader Donald Trump on the eve of Election Day depends on the actions of his opponent. This was reported in a video report published on March 8 on the website Fox News.

“It depends on his (Trump. – Ed.) behavior,” said the American leader, answering a question from journalists about his desire to participate in debates with the ex-president.

Earlier, on March 7, Trump challenged Biden to a debate in order to discuss with him the problems facing the country before the country's upcoming presidential elections. He noted that he calls for debate “always, everywhere, anywhere,” but at that moment the current president of the country rejected the proposal.

Trump won the primary elections in 14 of 15 states on Super Tuesday. His main competitor Nikki Haley won only in Vermont.

Biden, who initially had no real competitors in the primaries, won all 15 states. At the same time, he lost in American Samoa to a “previously unknown” candidate, entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

Earlier, on February 3, American leader Biden said that the current presidential race in the United States is the strangest he has ever participated in. Speaking about the ex-president, he noted that he “is not for anything, he is against everything.”

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.