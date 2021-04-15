US President Joe Biden told in what areas Washington and Moscow can work together. He announced this during his speech on American policy towards Russia. It was broadcast on Youtube-channel of the White House.

According to the president, countries can deal with global problems. Among them, he named strategic stability, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and climate change issues.

The President added that Washington should cooperate with Moscow and will do so in those matters where it meets his interests. At the same time, the United States will respond to Russia’s actions when required.

Biden also expressed confidence that both Russia and the United States are striving for peace. “Both Russians and Americans are proud and patriotic people. And I believe that the Russian people, like the American people, are interested in a peaceful and secure future for our world, ”he said.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the hostile activity of Russia in the cybersphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign states. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow’s response to the sanctions will be “inevitable” and tough.