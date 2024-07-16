USA, Biden does not leave his seat but admits: “I was wrong to call Trump a target”

Joe Biden sees the road to his reconfirmation at White House ever more on the rise after the consequences of the attack on Donald TrumpThe tycoon’s reaction, immediately after the attempted murder against him, has become a symbol, that fist raised to the sky and the cry “fight” with the face covered in blood made us even more fond of it Republicans to him and even convinced some of the skeptics to vote for him. Pentagon analyst and consultant Edward Luttwak he has no doubts: “The attack guaranteed Donald Trump victory“. But Biden does not give up and continues his battle to try to overtake his rival, despite growing fears about his age and his mental state. The President of the United States defended his “mental acuity” in an interview with NBC with the aim of silence calls to opt out to his candidacy after the disastrous debate with Trump.

The 81-year-old has fought back against his good physical and mental shape during the face-to-face with the network’s reporter. “I’m old,” Biden told host Lester Holt in the White House interview. “But, one, I’m only three years older than Trump. And, two, my mental acuity is damn good“. He did, however, admit: “I understand why people say, ‘God, he’s 81. What’s he going to do when he’s 83, 84?’ It’s a legitimate question to ask.” Biden says he was wrong to call his rival a “target”. “I wanted to focus on him, focus on what he’s doing,” he added. He then reiterated what he said was the need to “talk about the threat to democracy” posed by the former president. Asked if Trump’s shooting had changed the trajectory of the electionsBiden responded: “I don’t know, and neither do you.” He then pressed the interviewer, asking, “Why do you never talk about the 18-20 lies he (Trump) told he said” during the debate. Biden also assured that will participate Anyway at the second televised debate against Trump of September.