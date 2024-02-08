Joe Biden appeared this afternoon at the White House to talk about the closure of the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents. He has been seen angry. He has welcomed that special prosecutor Robert Hur has decided that there are no grounds to press charges, but has regretted some passages in the report in which he is portrayed as “an old man with a bad memory,” calling into question his cognitive ability, passages that his lawyers They had already described it as an “inflammatory” misrepresentation. “My memory is fine,” Biden said, responding to the report's assertion about his limitations. “There are even references that I don't remember when my son died. How the hell dare you bring that up? It was none of his damn business. “I don't need anyone to remind me when he died,” he said, his voice almost breaking, pointing out that he remembers his son, Beau, who died in 2015 from brain cancer every day.

Biden had finished his press conference and left, but he returned to make an additional comment about the Middle East and in it he confused the president of Mexico with that of Egypt, a mistake that could not be more inopportune. In that comment he said that “the president of Mexico, El-Sisi [en referencia al de Egipto] “I didn’t want to open the door for humanitarian aid to enter” Gaza and he convinced him. The president has said that “there are a lot of innocent people dying of hunger, there are a lot of innocent people in trouble and dying and that has to stop.”

In his speech, Biden celebrated that Hur draws a line between his case and that of Trump, for which he is charged with 40 alleged crimes. “I was especially happy to see the special counsel make clear the marked distinction and difference between this case and that of Mr. Trump,” Biden said.

Hur notes in his report that “after being given multiple opportunities to return classified documents and avoid prosecution, Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite.” “According to the indictment, he not only refused to return the documents for many months, but he also obstructed justice by recruiting others to destroy evidence and then lying about it,” he adds. “To the contrary, Mr. Biden turned over classified documents to the National Archives and the Department of Justice, consented to the search of multiple locations, including his homes, submitted to a voluntary interview, and otherwise cooperated with the investigation,” it explains. , as Biden has been responsible for remembering. “I didn't break the law. Period,” Biden summarized.

“This has been an exhaustive investigation going back more than 40 years, including to the 1970s when I was a young senator. The special prosecutor acknowledges that I cooperated fully, did not create obstacles or seek delays. In fact, I was so determined to give the special counsel what he needed that I went ahead with five hours of in-person interviews over two days, on October 8 and 9 of last year, even though Israel had just been attacked by Hamas on October 7 and I was in the middle of an international crisis,” explained Biden, whose intervention in the White House occurred hours after confirming that special prosecutor Robert Hur will not press charges against him for having taken to a private office already his private house official documents, including some classified as confidential, from the time when he was a senator or vice president.

Although he will not press charges, the special counsel's 388-page report criticizes Biden for his handling of classified documents and maintains that his practices presented “serious risks to national security.” “Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden withheld and voluntarily disclosed classified material after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” the report said, but the evidence “does not establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” indicates the report.

Biden has thus avoided becoming the first sitting United States president charged with a possible crime. However, the report portrays Biden as an octogenarian who has lost his memory and does not remember when his son died or when he was vice president, which is a serious political blow. Biden's lawyers consider it a misrepresentation of what happened and denounce the report as “inflammatory.”

Republicans, on the other hand, consider that there is a double standard in law enforcement and proclaim that Biden is not qualified to hold the office.

In a day of high political and judicial intensity, this Thursday an oral hearing was held before the Supreme Court in which it was debated whether Donald Trump can run in the next elections or should be disqualified from doing so for his actions related to the assault. to the Capitol. The judges will hand down a sentence in the coming weeks, but their interventions suggest that they are mostly inclined to let Trump run for office.

